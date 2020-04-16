Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Scott Berry.
Berry has been at USM since 2000. He spent 10 years as lead assistant coach on Corky Palmer’s staff and then took over as head coach in 2010. He has led the Golden Eagles to four Conference USA crowns, four C-USA tournament titles and six NCAA Regional postseason bids.
Berry saw his 11th season cut short when the coronavirus pandemic erased the spring sports’ schedule at colleges and universities across the country.
Berry talked about staying busy in this time of the virus, the impact the pandemic has had and his younger days growing up in Missouri.
Thanks for listening.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.