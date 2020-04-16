4th storm death reported in Jones County; state total now at 14

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The death toll in Mississippi from Sunday’s severe weather outbreak is now at 14.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday morning that additional deaths had been confirmed in Jones and Walthall counties.
This is the current county-by-county death count, according to MEMA:
- Jefferson Davis County – 4
- Jones County – 4
- Lawrence County – 2
- Walthall County – 2
- Carroll County – 1
- Panola County – 1
Preliminary damage surveys from the National Weather Service suggest the first tornado to hit South Mississippi on Sunday was an EF-4 and stayed on the ground for about 68 miles.
The second tornado, an EF-3, was on the ground for about 82 miles.
According to MEMA damage reports, more than 1,200 homes and 75 businesses statewide were affected by Sunday’s storms. Thirty three counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA.
