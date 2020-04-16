Seminary man loses everything in Easter tornado

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Scott Williamson has been through a lot in his life.
“I got in a car wreck when I was 7, I was on rescue 7 [air ambulance],” Williamson said, “I had a big hole in my head. I have a scar. When I was 14, I was paralyzed racing motor cross. When I was 21, my mom wouldn’t let me go anywhere."
Willamson has even had a bad experience with a tornado in the past.
"Two days shy of turning 28, the [2014] tornado came through here and picked my trailer up and dropped it with me in it,” Williamson said.
But he says nothing compared to what he experienced Easter Sunday.
"I was in my closet and my mom called and told me to get to her house ASAP,” Williamson said. “I hightailed it over there, burning rubber, and it was literally within the time it took for me going from here to her house and getting in the bathroom that it hit. It was the scariest sound I had ever heard in my life. People say it sounds like a freight train, it sounded like the devil. It was the worst growl I had ever heard in my life. I barely made it over there. If the call my mom made had been a few minutes later, I would not have made it. We wouldn’t be having this conversation right now.”
Williamson lost everything when the EF-4 tornado destroyed his Seminary home, including all material belongings and medical equipment.
“I had so much that was something that’s a onetime thing, that I don’t know if I’ll ever get back,” Williamson said.
Williamson is trying to stay positive despite the awful course of events and is grateful for friends and family doing what they can to help.
“I have so many friends that I’ve met over the last few years, through acting and going to conventions, that they have all pulled together and are trying to get us back everything we had and everything we lost. I cannot be thankful enough for all of them,” Williamson said. “I call them friends, but they are really family.”
Williamson said he and his family are grateful for their community and emergency officials for their work as well.
