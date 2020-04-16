Photography group helps return memories to families affected by storm

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Scruggs Photography, also known as Studio5Fifty, is creating a photo database for people who lost pictures during the Easter storms.
The photography group is offering to be a central location to collect photos that have been found during recovery efforts.
Rebekah Sims, a graphic designer and photographer for the group, along with co-owner Angie Scruggs, came up with the idea Thursday morning after hearing about people locating photos that were blown away during the tornadoes.
Sims posted a flyer on the group’s Facebook page and has already received engagement from people who are eager to help.
“I just made a post this morning and people have tagged photos to us to try to find the people attached to them,” said Sims.
Social media will be a tool the group will use for people to send in photos and help identify who the photos may belong to.
“With social media now, the reach is endless," said Sims.
The process will consist of people sending in original photos, which will then be digitally scanned.
“The focus is to have the real photo back into the owner’s hand,” said Sims.
There is no charge to send photos in. Scruggs Photography is prepared for a possible outpouring of pictures to be given to them.
“We got plenty of room,” said Sims. “If someone happens to find a photo a week from now, we will love to have it.”
No deadline has been placed on photo submissions as there is no specific timetable for them to stop helping those who lost memorable pictures.
Sims said young people in the area can help out, as well, mentioning how interns helped them with projects in the past.
“If it turns into a large project, we’d love to see young people that are interested in photography to get involved and help out,” said Sims.
Photos can be mailed to Studio5Fifty, 550 Central Avenue, Laurel, MS 39440, or emailed to recoveryphotos@studio5fifty.com.
Drop-offs at the studio can be scheduled by contacting the office at (601) 649-0383 or contacting Angie Scruggs at (601) 319-0112.
“We would love to be able to serve the people and help bring those memories back,” said Sims.
