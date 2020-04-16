Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies. Today will be cool and sunny with highs topping out in the mid to mid 70s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s this evening with lows in the low 50s. Sunny weather will continue into Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
We’ll see a few showers return on Saturday ahead of our next system as highs return to the low 80s.
T-Storms will return for Sunday, some storms could be severe with Damaging winds being the main threat. While the potential for severe weather is there, this setup looks NOTHING like this past weekend. bringing us a good chance of rain with highs in the low 80s. Next week will be warm with highs in the low 80s.
Another chance of storms will be possible by the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.