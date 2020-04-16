Mississippi Strong: WDAM, Red Cross team up for tornado relief fundraiser

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - On Easter Sunday, tornadoes ripped through the Pine Belt and central Mississippi.
Tragically, people were killed, homes were destroyed and hundreds are displaced.
While the danger has passed, rebuilding will take a long time.
At WDAM 7, we want to help the many families affected by these devastating storms. You can help by donating to the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief campaign.
Make your donation to help our neighbors now by clicking this link or calling 1-800-435-7669.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.