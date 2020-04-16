Lt. Gov. Hosemann, Sen. Barnett visit Jasper Co. communities impacted by storms

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and State Sen. Juan Barnett visited areas in Jasper County impacted by Easter Sunday’s tornado outbreak.
During a tour of Bay Springs, Moss and Heidelberg, Hosemann met with local supervisors and talked to families that lost everything.
Damage assessments continue in counties affected by the tornadoes. Hosemann discussed the support counties can expect to see from the state.
“There are certain places you have to meet, one of them is $4 million in personal housing and stuff like that, and it’s pretty obvious that we are going to get that from MEMA,” Hosemann said. “The state pays for the first couple of days, whatever those expenses are and then the counties. We have to keep meticulous records about from there, because they’ll get reimbursed for debris pick up that kind of stuff.”
Hosemann ensured the communities impacted that the state will be there to help rebuild following the devastating tornadoes.
“When I talk with people like young men that have lost everything, nothing but a slab left. He’s got his wife and his two children with him and he’s talking about rebuilding," Hosemann said. "The state will do it’s part, we will accelerate everything to help these people.”
“We have faith and we have a future, and I think you see that,"Hosemann said.
