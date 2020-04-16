Jones County supervisors hold emergency meeting following storms

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As Jones County recovers from Easter Sunday’s tornadoes, the Board of Supervisors met Thursday to issue a disaster declaration.
The Board is now looking for sites to put the debris from the storms.
Once a place is found, contractors from around the South will bid on the project and work will begin sometime after.
According to Supervisor Larry Dykes, the quickest and cheapest way to get rid of the debris will be to burn it.
Jones County Emergency Management Director Paul Sheffield says 363 homes have been reported as damaged from the storms in Jones County.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported an additional tornado death in the county Thursday morning, bringing the county total to four fatalities.
Since a site has not been decided on, the meeting went into a recess and will reconvene Friday if one is chosen.
