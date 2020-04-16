Jay Ladner excited about USM’s 4 signees

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jay Ladner walked away from his first season as the USM men’s basketball coach determined after a 9-22 campaign.
He leaves the first day of the 2020 signing period feeling inspired.
Ladner said Southern Miss fulfilled four needs with Wednesday’s signings of point guard Tae Hardy, shooting guard Jaron Pierre, guard/forward Mark Jaakson and center Javarzia Belton.
“We’re not done yet but I don’t think we could have gotten off to a better start,” Ladner said. “To be able to get four commits and four signed, a lot of times it doesn’t happen like that.”
Headlining Ladner’s first true recruiting class is Pearl River Community College transfer Hardy. The 6-foot-2 guard led the Wildcats in six categories last season including points (16.6) and assists per game (3.7).
However, Ladner believes Hardy’s greatest attributes are his leadership and will to win. The Ellenwood, Georgia native helped PRCC to a perfect 28-0 season.
“[Hardy’s] taken it upon himself to call all the other guys that were committed as well as some of the guys that were returning players that he had already developed a relationship with,” Ladner said. “That’s a rare thing these days. He’s not afraid to step out there and be a leader. He was the best player on the No. 1 team in the country in junior college.”
Hardy takes his second dip in the Division I pool after signing with East Carolina out of high school. He’s the “veteran” in a 2020-21 class mostly made up of teenagers.
Pierre hopes to complement his point guard on the perimeter. The 6-foot-4 guard comes to Hattiesburg from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans.
The Purple Knights finished 31-2 in 2020, falling in the class 5A state championship. Pierre averaged 22 points and six rebounds per game in his senior season, earning All-State honors.
“If Southern Miss can make it a habit to get the best player out of New Orleans every year, or certainly one of the top players out of New Orleans, then we’ll be in good shape,” Ladner said. “[Pierre] has great size, length, has the ability to shoot the basketball. I’m just thrilled to death that we were able to land him.”
Despite never seeing Jaakson play in person, Ladner’s no less excited about adding another Estonian to his roster.
Jaakson joins the Golden Eagles from the same Get Better Academy that produced incoming sophomore Artur Konontsuk.
The 6-foot-7 Jaakson has the ability to play at the one, two or three spot on the floor.
“When we were watching film on Artur last year, we kept seeing this young man Mark Jaakson,” Ladner said. “Great shooter, sniper, long-range. Great size, highly-skilled guard. He may be the sleeper of today’s group.”
Rounding out Wednesday’s group of signees is 6-foot-10 center Belton. The 240-pounder is the exact big-body USM was searching for with the departures of Hunter Dean, Leonard Harper-Baker and Boban Jacdonmi.
Ladner made mention of USM forward Tyler Stevenson’s vast improvement in his sophomore season (12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds per game) as a credit to post-development coaches Clarence Weatherspoon and Kyle Roan.
He believes his pair of assistants can set Belton on a similar path of progress. The big-man averaged ten points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a senior at Moravian Prep in North Carolina.
“The biggest young man at his age I’ve ever seen,” Ladner said. “He called me and said, ‘Coach, I want to set the USM record for rebounds.’ I said you’ve got a tall order there. If you even get in that ballpark with [Weatherspoon, Wendell Ladner], you’re going to have a great career.”
With sophomore guard Gabe Watson’s departure for the NCAA transfer portal last week, a spot opens for Southern Miss to add a combo guard. Ladner expects to sign two or three more players to his 2020-21 class of Golden Eagles.
