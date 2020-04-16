Hattiesburg business donates 60,000 masks for Pine Belt residents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business donated 60,000 masks to be distributed to residents in the Pine Belt amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The City of Hattiesburg announced Thursday that Spartan Mosquito donated the cloth masks to Hattiesburg, Forrest County and Lamar County governments to be given to residents at no cost. The masks meet the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our latest executive order required that employees at essential businesses wear masks and we also made the recommendation that the general public wears masks when they are out running essential errands,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Thanks to this local business, we have been able to take an innovative path forward in putting masks in the hands of many as we continue to navigate life through this pandemic.”
Leaders in Hattiesburg, Forrest County and Lamar County coordinated to develop a distribution process for the masks.
“The hope is to put masks in as many Pine Belt hands that need them by focusing on essential retail touchpoints (where people are already visiting due to essential needs – i.e. grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.), government and community facilities and reaching vulnerable populations by working with partners in the faith-based sector and community nonprofits,” Barker said in a news release.
Hattiesburg provided the following guidelines for picking up masks:
- Masks are available at retailer locations on a first-come-first-served basis. If a store is out of masks upon entrance, residents are asked to reach out to the City of Hattiesburg (601-545-4501 during business hours), on Facebook (facebook.com/CityofHattiesburg) or email (mayor@hattiesburgms.com) to assess the best place to receive one.
- Residents are asked to not storm retail locations just to get a mask. If a resident doesn’t have one and needs to go to the grocery store or an essential retailer, it can be picked up.
- Social distancing guidelines are still important – even with a mask.
- While no limit will be imposed, residents should only take what is needed.
- Don’t dispose after one use. These are cloth-based masks that meet CDC standards for fabric face covers and are reusable and washable.
The masks will begin to be distributed at the following locations beginning this weekend:
HATTIESBURG
- Walmart (Highway 98 and Highway 49)
- Corner Market / Sunflower (All five locations throughout Lamar & Forrest County)
- Target (Highway 98)
- Lowes (Highway 98)
- Home Depot (4100 O’Ferrell Street)
- Dollar General Stores (1204 Edwards Street, 1909 Hardy Street, 100 Red Street)
- Walgreens (5093 Hardy Street, 6130 Hardy Street)
- CVS Pharmacy (2507 Hardy Street, 3910 Hardy Street)
- Sullivan Grocery (810 James Street)
- Nathan Jordan’s Palmers Crossing Store
- Fire Station 1 at 810 Main Street
- Fire Station 2 at 1111 Arledge Street
- Fire Station 3 at 53 Academy Drive, Ste 1
- Fire Station 4 at 5033 Highway 42
- Fire Station 5 at 922 E Hardy Street
- Fire Station 6 at 3804 Montague Boulevard
- Fire Station 7 at 46 Parkway Boulevard
- Fire Station 8 at 104 Lamar Boulevard
LAMAR COUNTY
- Piggly Wiggly (772 E Main Ave, Lumberton)
- Ramey’s Grocery Store (4233 Rocky Branch Rd, Sumrall & 157 Shelby Speights Dr, Purvis)
- Any Lamar County Volunteer Fire Department (call before) – 601-794-5190
Residents are encouraged to reach out to the city to locate masks rather than driving all over town looking for one. You can contact the city by messaging its Facebook page, calling 601-545-4501 during business hours or by email at mayor@hattiesburgms.com.
