'God gives us signs every day’: Tornado blows check from Tylertown to Magee

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Lynn White said she received her sign from God Sunday night. The sign just so happened to blow in during the Easter tornadoes.
“I just kind of took it as a God moment to humble me, you know?" White said.
She said she was changing out the Easter decor outside of her home Monday when she saw something in the yard.
“I just thought it was a piece of paper or a shipping label or something. But something told me to go over there and look," she said.
It was an old check, dry and barely ripped.
“Number one, it’s from 1978. That’s what astonished me number one. I was 9 years old, and I’m 51 now. And the next thing I noticed, it was from Tylertown," said White, a town 60 miles away from her own.
White’s curiosity took her to Facebook. Within 2 hours, some friends of the family had told me that she knew the family. Both of them had passed.
Mr. Harvey passed away only about 2 years ago, she said. The house where the check’s owner lived was destroyed on Sunday.
White reflected on that night. "I was able to lay down in my bed and go to sleep, wake up the next day. My life went on but there’s so many people -- that lives changed in that moment.”
“A little check could humble you so much. And I call them ‘God moments,’” she said.
The family hasn’t asked for the check back, according to White. Until then, she’s keeping the sign.
“God gives us signs every day. And it’s just, are we wiling to accept them?" White asked.
