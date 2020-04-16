Covington Co. churches provide relief supplies, volunteers for tornado recovery

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many churches in tornado-ravaged areas of the Pine Belt are stepping up to help storm victims.
Evergreen Baptist Church in Seminary and The Springs Church in Collins are coordinating efforts to feed victims and work crews.
They’re also serving as drop-off points for relief supplies.
Church pastors say storm victims need water, as well as plastic totes, bubble wrap and tarps.
“Folks are now trying to gather everything that they have left and put it into something to where they can store it and that has been a very high demand,” said Chad Cummins, pastor of Evergreen Baptist Church.
“People don’t need tarps to put it on their roof, they want to put it on the ground and put their belongings that they’ve been able to find through the woods on there and then, to cover those belongings up,” said Michael Kelly, pastor of the Columbia Campus of The Springs Church.
Kelly says his church has been preparing more than 500 meals a day.
