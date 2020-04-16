Brad Hughes takes control of East Marion football

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - East Marion High School welcomes back an old face to its football program but one that’s new to the head coaching ranks.
Brad Hughes was named the new head coach of Eagles football on Tuesday night after the approval of the Marion County School Board. It is the first head coaching job for Hughes, who began his career as an assistant at East Marion under Anthony Dillon.
“It’s definitely going to help knowing people in the community,” Hughes said. “I’m sure I’ll have relatives of some of the guys I coached. I know there’s a lot of talent there and I’m excited to get in there and get to work with those guys.”
A Mount Olive grad, Hughes replaces Kevin Jackson, who steps away from the program after a 47-43 record and three region championships in seven seasons.
Hughes returns to Columbia after spending 2019 as Mize’s offensive line coach. Prior to, he spent three years at his alma mater Mount Olive.
The former offensive lineman served as the offensive coordinator for the 2011 East Marion Eagles who won a South State title. Hughes followed Dillon to North Forrest where he coached another three seasons.
East Marion’s new head man is excited to implement his offensive philosophies which he believes is bolstered by experience as an offensive lineman.
“To understand the offensive line, one will really had to have played there,” Hughes said. “A lot of people will say, ‘Oh that offensive line is important.’ They don’t really know and understand necessarily just how important it is. You can have a talented back, quarterback or whatever in the world. He can’t throw the ball if he’s on his back.”
Hughes played under four coaches at Mount Olive - Terrell Luckey, Terry Smith, Teddy Dyess and Casey Eubanks. He played another two years at Jones County Junior College under head coach Parker Dykes and offensive line coach Eddie Pierce.
A multitude of coaching minds which have had quite the influence on first-year head coach Hughes.
“It boils down to creating quality people with good character and trying to live by example,” Hughes said. “I think one thing that always stuck out in my mind was some of those talks that the coaches made about making good decisions and just life stuff. I think I’ve carried a lot of that over with me, personally, and just the passion for the game and for coaching.”
