Volunteers provide meals for Jefferson Davis Co. tornado victims

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Jefferson Davis County was hit hard by the Easter Sunday tornadoes, leaving many without homes and meals to eat.
“My sister lost her house,” said recovery volunteer Shirley Dampeer. “I had a cousin with some injuries.”
That’s why several community members from Bassfield are pitching in to help.
A group will be set up daily at the Farm Depot in Bassfield cooking lunches for those impacted, starting at 11:30 a.m. each day.
“We’re all suffering,” said recovery volunteer Cara Lee. “We did not lose as much, we still have a roof, we still have our materialistic things, but there are people out there with nothing. In order to give back and continue to receive blessings, we wanted to honor those who may be less fortunate.”
South 28th Avenue Baptist Church out of Hattiesburg is also serving lunches at the John Thompson ball field starting at 11:30 a.m. each day.
“It’s amazing," Dampeer said. "We may fuss and fight. We may not get along, but whenever something is going on we actually come together.”
The city of Bassfield is also helping by supplying certain needs.
Each day from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Jefferson Davis High School, people can get donated necessities for their families.
“We are giving them enough supplies to last them through the day because supplies are limited right now, so we’re just enough to last through the day," said Town Clerk Kim Mason. “Then if they need more they can come back.”
The Bassfield Depot is offering breakfast from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The Salvation Army and Red Cross are also offering free lunch meals at Jefferson Davis High School at 12:30 p.m. and dinner meals at 6:00 p.m.
