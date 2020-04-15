Volunteers pitch in to help in storm cleanup efforts

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers from around the state have flocked to areas hit hardest by Easter Sunday’s tornadoes.
They’re chopping up trees and putting tarp on roofs.
More than 70 people have reached out to Southern Baptist Disaster Relief for help since the storms came through, 50 of those have been completed.
“Let me tell you something, when it comes to a disaster or something big that’s happened, Mississippi doesn’t wait around,” said Rena Register with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. “We get up and do what we’re gonna do for ourselves.”
James Blankenship and at least 15 other volunteers spent their day clearing a yard of trees in Soso.
“The most amazing thing is how people just jump in," Blankenship said. “People still have trees on their houses and they’re still helping their neighbors. So, it’s just amazing to see the community.”
Rick Hosey was thankful for those who showed up to clean his yard at his Jones County home.
“It’s very humbling," Hosey said. “I’m very grateful."
"You know we woke up the morning after the storm and it just looked like a hopeless situation, but these people showed up,” Hosey added.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.