Statewide burn ban is no longer in effect

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Less than a week after first instated, the statewide burn ban for Mississippi has now been lifted.
This news comes after two brush fires occurred in Jackson County, with one of the fires spanning 460 acres. The other fire deemed to be less of a threat and was completely contained by the Mississippi Forestry Commission that same day.
Wednesday evening, the Mississippi Forestry Commission posted news of the burn ban on their Facebook page and gave Mississippians a reminder of how to burn responsibly.
“Effective immediately, the statewide burn ban has been lifted. Mississippians are encouraged to continue to use caution when burning outdoors. The Mississippi Forestry Commission reminds you that you are responsible for fire and smoke damage caused by a fire you set. Don’t burn on windy days,” the Mississippi Forestry Commission said.
You can find a list of counties under individual burn bans HERE.
