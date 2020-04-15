State Auditor gives tips on reporting scams during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor is providing information to help Mississippians report scams that have been going on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a Certified Fraud Examiner, I’m alarmed by the number of schemes we’re seeing pop up around Mississippi and on social media,” said State Auditor Shad White. “Everyone needs to stay vigilant and use common sense in times like these.”
The Department of Justice can be a source to report to if you are promised a stimulus check by providing your bank account information, as well as scams involving counterfeit testing kits, COVID-19 cures, “immunity” pills and fake protective equipment.
The DOJ can be contacted by email if the previous mentioned scams happen to you, or you can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721.
“Pump-and-dump" schemes, which is a scam that pressures people into making a quick purchase of stock in a company based on how that company is fighting coronavirus, should be reported to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at www.sec.gov/ter.
The SEC has also published resources for investing during the pandemic on its website.
Identity theft scams, or “phishing,” a scam where hackers want people to open an email with a misspelled sender address and click on a link in order to access personal information, can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on their COVID-19 website.
Hoard and price gouging falls under the state’s Attorney General’s authority and should be reported to their office by email or by calling (601) 359-3680.
Fake charities and nonprofits can be reported to disaster@leo.gov or by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud as scammers may ask for payments in cash only, posing as a fake charity.
Be careful of unexpected phone calls from unrecognizable numbers, as illegal telemarketers can be reported to the Mississippi Public Service Commission by calling (601) 961-5434, or to the FTC on their website.
Vendor fraud is where a company uses public corruption or intentionally creates fake bills and invoices to steal public money.
In Mississippi cities, counties and state agencies, vendor fraud can be reported to the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor online or by calling 1-(800) 321-1275.
Vendor fraud involving federal funds can be reported to the U.S. Government Accountability Office at fraud@gao.gov or 1 (800) 424-5454.
Government property theft from employees working from home can be reported to the Office of the State Auditor or your local police.
“What’s most alarming about many of these schemes is that our elderly often seems to be the targets of the fraudsters,” said White. “Please tell your older loved ones to be on the lookout and to be suspicious of any pandemic-related sales pitches directed to the elderly.”
The Office of the State Auditor will continue to publish information about scams on the Auditor’s website and on social media in coming weeks.
