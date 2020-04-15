Southern Pine Electric working to restore power

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Crews from Southern Pine Electric Power Association are working to restore power to its members.
The deadly Easter Sunday storms destroyed powerlines in several counties, putting more than 15,000 homes in the dark.
Currently, there are about 1,600 homes and businesses remaining without power, which will take multiple days to repair due to the number of poles and lines that were damaged.
Steve Bryant, communications coordinator for Southern Pine Electric Power, says Sunday’s weather event was catastrophic in scope and crews are working hard to get the lights turned back on.
“We have over 150 linemen and 75 Right Of Way crew members that are working tirelessly to restore the power for all of our service area,” Bryant said. “If you run into any of these, please be very cautious and with COVID-19, keep safe distance and for your safety keep safe distances and the safety of our linemen.”
Do not put debris on top of downed powerlines and poles as it will only slow the work being done.
Motorists are also asked to slow down and take extreme caution when passing the workers and their trucks.
