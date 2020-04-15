Pine Belt superintendents work to end school year strong as distance learning continues

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Educators from districts around the Pine Belt were hard at work Wednesday figuring out how to continue distance learning after Gov. Tate Reeves ordered schools remain closed for the rest of the semester during a Tuesday afternoon address.
“It was my goal that we would open schools back up and that kids would be back in school next Monday, but honestly, the data just doesn’t justify that particular decision,” Reeves said.
Two superintendents in the Pine Belt talked about how they will get their districts through the rest of this school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our teachers are going to continue to use electronic methods,” Jones County Superintendent Tommy Parker said.
Parker said for the population of students who don't have access to tables or internet, teachers are working hard to make more educational packets.
“We’ll have some of our staff come in and assemble those packets and send those out, and we hope to put enough information in there that will get our students to about May 15, which is about another three weeks, which will be normally about when all the primary instruction would end in the school,” Parker said.
Packets and online learning are still the plan in Covington County School District, according to Superintendent Babette Duty. She also said these last few weeks may be a chance to think outside the box.
“We are working with principals and teachers to try to figure out the best method to approach this final grading period and all the pieces that go along with ending school,” Duty said.
Both superintendent Duty and Parker said they have another hurdle to tackle to end the school year as successfully as possible: many families in both districts were affected by Easter Sunday’s deadly storms.
“My sister’s family lost their home, everything they own is strewn for miles," Duty said. “And my nephew found his math book and he was not pleased that he did, but he did find it. So, at some point you have to be realistic about what we can actually get accomplished immediately. But, we are professionals. Educators are the most resilient humans I have ever been around and we will figure this out.”
State testing requirements have already been waived.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.