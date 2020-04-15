Miss. Power helping Camp Shelby prepare for COVID-19 fight

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power is helping prepare Camp Shelby to house hundreds of hospital beds as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Mississippi.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced on April 6 that the military installation was being outfitted to house 200 hospital beds as Mississippi neared what Reeves called “peak resource use” in the fight against coronavirus.
To help with that effort, Mississippi Power is providing Camp Shelby with a rental 400-ton, air-cooled chiller and a second permanent chiller to keep the facility at a proper temperature and humidity level.
“The facility currently has two 400-ton chillers, which operate redundantly,” Business Services Senior Engineer Pete Umbdenstock said. “One of them is not working at full capacity, so it will not be able to completely cool the buildings as patients arrive and temperatures continue to rise.”
“It’s going to take about three months for the new chiller to arrive, so we were able to work with Trane and Camp Shelby to find a solution with this temporary chiller,” Bosco said. “It was a pretty tight timeline, but all parties synergized to deliver results.” “It is great partnerships like the one we have with Mississippi Power that help make Camp Shelby the premier training installation that it is,” Col. Bobby M. Ginn, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center post commander said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday that 3,360 COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths had been reported in the state.
