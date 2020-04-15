Miss. family saved from tornado by ‘grace of God’ and a storm shelter

MOSS, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a truly miraculous story of survival in the midst of the massive tornado that hit Jasper County on Easter Sunday.
“I was just glad we walked out alive. It was just by the grace of God, and the storm shelter got us out,” said Andrew Phillips, a homeowner in Moss whose family survived thanks to their safe room.
“I’m with the fire department, so I also said, ‘Hey, I’m turning on my radio,’" Phillips said. "I heard it hit Gitano, I heard Soso 1 [fire station] say it just hit their station. I came out, looked on my front porch, and I saw it coming across. I knew right then we were fixing to take a direct hit.”
The twister destroyed their entire home, expect for their safe room.
“So, I told my wife to get our kids, 2-year-old boy and our 6-month-old son, get in the storm shelter, which is behind us, and said, ‘Hunker down,’” Phillips said.
He said they had around two minutes to get in the safe room before the tornado hit.
“I went and got some more pillows, and probably two minutes in, it had hit," Phillips said. "We were maybe in the room a minute and a half, two minutes at the most, and it was over with.”
There is no door on the room, and Philips said every attempt to block the entry failed.
“On the outside at first, we had my son’s mattress, but that didn’t last two seconds with this wind," Phillips said. "My wife and my youngest son were on the floor on the right-hand side. Me and my 2-year-old were right here.”
They just bought the house a few months ago, and the safe room was the deciding factor.
“The big seller to it was the storm shelter," Phillips said. “Not knowing we’d ever need it, but just a couple months in, we need it. Our business was right next to it, The Meat Hook. We lost it. I mean, we lost everything, but we’re going to come back bigger and better.”
They said this will forever impact how they look at not only what their future home will look like, but the future forever.
“I would recommend everybody in Mississippi have one," Phillips said. “I mean, lives are first, materials are last. Put it in the good hands of the good Lord, and he will protect you and it will come out better in the long run.”
When it comes to the future of the safe room, the family said they will be putting a new storm shelter in their new home and that they are considering keeping this safe room in the home for others in the community to use, should another tornado ever come through.
