MEMA releases preliminary damage reports from Easter storms

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released an updated list of its preliminary damage reports Wednesday in response to the severe weather that hit the state this past Sunday.
As of right now, 32 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA, along with more than 16,000 residents to not have power in Mississippi.
No new fatalities have been reported, keeping the total number of fatalities at 12.
The following counties have reported deaths:
- Jefferson Davis – 4
- Jones – 3
- Lawrence – 2
- Carroll – 1
- Panola – 1
- Walthall – 1
More than 790 homes were reported to have been impacted by Easter Sunday’s severe weather.
The number of homes in each of the impacted counties are listed below:
- Carroll – 2
- Chickasaw – 15
- Clarke – 22
- Covington – 200
- Grenda – 36
- Humphreys – 4
- Jasper – 64
- Jefferson Davis – 205
- Jones – 138
- Lafayette – 3
- Lawrence – 23
- Marion – 1
- Newton – 13
- Panola – 30
- Rankin – 1
- Smith – 16
- Sunflower – 4
- Tate – 8
- Yazoo – 7
To go along with the damage reports from MEMA, the Mississippi Forestry Commission conducted an aerial detection flight for timber damage assessment as a result of the storms.
About 19,215 acres were affected by the storms, with 12,998 (5,438 pine; 3,352 hardwood; 4,208 mixed) being forested acres on non-industrial, private forestland, costing an estimated $14,903,596.
The number of acres and cost of acre damage from each county is listed below:
- Covington – 3,500; $4,881,420
- Jasper – 1,664; $1,505,740
- Jefferson Davis – 2,221; $1,962,036
- Jones – 3,201; $3,731,009
- Lawrence – 1,239; $1,614,685
- Marion – 52; $52,236
- Smith – 1,040; $113,241
- Walthall – 1,040; 1,043,229
The estimated values do not include urban areas, scattered forested areas or non-forested areas where trees may still have been damaged. The estimates may change as more data on the ground is collected.
Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool on its website.
For additional information about storm damage impacts, you can contact Todd Matthews, MFC Forest Management Chief, at tmatthews@mfc.ms.gov.
