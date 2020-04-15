Juvenile charged in Forrest Co. shooting that injured 2

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A juvenile charged in a Monday shooting in Rawls Springs that injured two people made an initial court appearance Wednesday.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile, charged with two counts of aggravated assault, had bond set at $50,000 for each charge.
The charges stem from a shooting on Monday evening in on Lakewood Loop in the Rawls Springs community. Two people were sent to the hospital as a result of the shooting.
According to FSCO, this is the third violent incident near the Rawls Springs park in the last two weeks.
In late March, four men were charged in a shooting near a playground in Rawls Springs. No one was injured in the shooting.
If you have information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP or p3tips.com.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.