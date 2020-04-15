Jones Co. Sheriff warns about contractor price gouging after storm

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As large trees lay in yards following Easter Sunday’s tornado, people are reaching out for help cleaning up.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said you need to be mindful of contractors who may try to drive up their prices to take advantage of victims. He said some people in Jones County have been victims of price gouging when paying for tree removal.
“Do know that debris that is in your yard you are responsible for and you do have to get to the road, but there are several people that want to help for free,” Berlin said. “Why not utilize one of them instead of using one of these fly-by-night contractors that’s coming in here and charging people outrageous prices. It’s ridiculous.”
Berlin said if you do hire a contractor, ask for references. Also, if you reach out to Jones County Emergency Management, they can help you find volunteers.
