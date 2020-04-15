Jefferson Davis Co. EMA Director confirms four fatalities, five injuries from Easter storms

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson Davis Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Jocelyn Ragsdale provided an update on recovery efforts after Easter Sunday storms.
Ragsdale stated the National Weather Service has been surveying the area for damage and they confirmed that three tornadoes impacted the county.
She also confirmed that there were four fatalities and five injuries from the tornados.
Ragsdale said that construction work is underway on Graves Key Road, the most damaged area in Jefferson Davis Co.
“Lots of homes and businesses [were] destroyed; total devastation,” she said. “We have a lot of families that were impacted.”
According to Ragsdale, a shelter could not be opened for storm victims due to COVID-19. However, the Red Cross is assisting displaced families by placing them in hotels.
She announced that the Salvation Army will set up twice a day at Jefferson Davis Co. High School to serve meals to those in need. The first meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. and the second meal will be at 6 p.m.
Ragsdale stated that other businesses in the community will also be providing meals. Bassfield Depot will be serving breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served 6 a.m.- 8 a.m. and lunch will be served 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
She also said that donations will be accepted at the Jefferson Davis Co. High School gymnasium. This center will be open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Families who are in need of assistance are encouraged to come to the gymnasium, but social distancing practices will be enforced.
To those who are interested in donating, monetary donations or clothing will not be accepted at this time.
Ragsdale stated that if you are in need of volunteer assistance, you are instructed to come by the Bassfield City Hall and ask for a volunteer assistance form. This includes assistance for debris removal, cutting of trees, putting tarps on homes, rebuilding homes, etc.
She instructed that if you have damages, do not contact the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). She said those who need assistance should come to Bassfield City Hall.
You can also self-report damages by clicking on this link.
Information will be provided on public assistance in the upcoming weeks.
“We continue to ask for prayers for Jefferson Davis Co.," Ragsdale said. "This is something we have never seen to this magnitude before, but with the help of God and all working together, we will make it through.”
