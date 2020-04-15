Jefferson Davis Co. church among buildings destroyed by Easter tornadoes

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 70-year-old church in the Granby community of north Jefferson Davis County was among the buildings destroyed by one of the tornadoes that tore through the Pine Belt on Easter.
The James Hill Church was flattened by a twister Sunday afternoon.
The Rev. Sean Coney said more than three dozen surrounding homes were also damaged or destroyed by that storm.
Coney said no one was at the church when the tornado hit, but he said earlier in the day, he had conducted an online Easter service from the church pulpit.
Coney said the church had no insurance but will be rebuilt.
Accounts to accept donations have been set up in the name of James Hill Church on GoFundMe and CashApp.
