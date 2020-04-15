Hebron VFD work to put out house fire Tuesday evening

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some local volunteer fire departments in Jones County were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday evening.
According to Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, Hebron Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at a home on U.S. Highway 84 West before 7 p.m. and found a single-story wooden house in flames.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud pop shortly before the 911 call.
No one was present in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso, South Jones and Powers volunteer fire departments assisted Hebron VFD, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office being on the scene.
