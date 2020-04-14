Soso Post Office temporarily suspends operations after tornado damage

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Soso Post Office has temporarily suspended operations in the aftermath of the Easter storm devastated the area.
The post office on Highway 28 suffered extensive tornado damage, according to the United States Postal Service.
Soso customers can pick up their mail and retrieve packages at the Laurel Post Office until repairs are made.
Retail hours at the Laurel Post Office are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. through noon Saturday and closed Sunday.
USPS in Soso officials apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have the office reopened and fully operational as soon as possible.
