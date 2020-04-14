Sen. Hyde-Smith, Rep. Guest speak about impact of Sunday’s tornadoes

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and U.S. Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi’s third Congressional District were among the dignitaries who joined Gov. Tate Reeves on a tour of tornado-ravaged areas of Mississippi Tuesday.
Reeves flew over several areas affected by the deadly Easter Sunday storms, including parts of Jefferson Davis, Jones and Covington counties.
Reeves, Sen. Hyde-Smith and Rep. Guest spoke to the media in Soso and Bassfield.
“We are assessing the damage and we are doing all we can to possibly get the relief that some of you out there certainly are going to have to have that have lost everything," said Hyde-Smith, during a news conference at Bassfield’s Victory Baptist Church.
“We have seen the outpouring of support, neighbors helping neighbors," said Rep. Guest. “That is the great thing about when we have a crisis or disaster here in Mississippi, is we see everyday Mississippians help and step up to support members of their community.”
A total of 12 people across the state were killed in those storms.
