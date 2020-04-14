Reeves, Hosemann survey storm damage in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann spent Tuesday morning in some of the areas most heavily damaged by Sunday’s severe weather outbreak.
Reeves, along with U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and other state and local leaders, visited Soso in Jones County and Bassfield in Jefferson Davis County. Hosemann also visited Bassfield and Collins.
On the front steps of Soso Baptist Church, which was badly damaged in the storms, Reeves praised the first responders and volunteers in the area who immediately offered a helping hand to those who needed it.
“It is our natural inkling to come out and help everybody, and that’s what we’re seeing today,” said Reeves. “To all the volunteers, thank you. God bless you for stepping up. To the sheriff, to the mayor, to all the supervisors, the local elected officials, God bless you.”
While the cleanup effort continues, Reeves said it’s imperative that everyone remember the active COVID-19 situation in Mississippi and continue to practice social distancing and other precautionary measures.
“This is critically important. Most all of you are wearing masks, and I appreciate that. Continue to do so,” Reeves said. “Unfortunately, the wind blowing has not stopped the virus from being out there and having the opportunity to spread. So please, stay safe, stay smart. Help your friends. Help your neighbors. Say an extra prayer for everybody.”
Tuesday morning, the death toll from the tornado outbreak rose to 12 as the Mississippi Department of Emergency Management confirmed a third death in Jones County.
Deaths have been reported in Jones, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Walthall, Panola and Carroll counties.
