More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 100 deaths reported in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports there are now more than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
MSDH reported 145 new cases on Tuesday and 13 new deaths, bringing the state total to 3,087 cases and 111 deaths.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
