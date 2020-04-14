More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 100 deaths reported in Miss.

Over 3,000 cases of coronavirus are now reported in Mississippi, with 111 deaths reported, as of April 13, 2020. (Source: MS Dept. of Health)
By Chris Thies | April 14, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 10:50 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports there are now more than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

MSDH reported 145 new cases on Tuesday and 13 new deaths, bringing the state total to 3,087 cases and 111 deaths.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of cases.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:

  • SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
  • SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
  • Covington County Hospital in Collins
  • Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
  • Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
  • Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
  • Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
  • Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
  • Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
  • SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
  • Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
  • South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
  • East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
  • Family Health Center in Laurel
  • SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
  • SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
  • Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
  • SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
  • Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
  • SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
  • Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

