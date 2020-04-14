Lt. Gov. Hosemann, Sen. Fillingane view Bassfield tornado damage

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and State Sen. Joey Fillingane came to Bassfield Tuesday to see damage from Sunday’s tornadoes up close.
Hosemann, Fillingane and county officials drove through tornado-ravaged areas around Graves-Keys Road.
They also spoke to some storm victims.
Hosemann and Fillingane say they’re confident Mississippians will step up to help tornado victims.
“We will return to normal, whatever that is after the pandemic, but right now, I think we need to reach out to these people, these people need our help more than just about anybody else,” said Hosemann.
“You can see pictures and images of (the damage), but until you walk these streets where three people lost their lives in this very area right here, you don’t get the full impact of just how devastating this storm was,” said Fillingane.
A total of four people from Jefferson Davis County were killed in Sunday’s tornadoes.
