Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi prison system confirms its 1st case of COVID-19
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections has announced its first coronavirus case in one of the state prisons. The department says Monday that an inmate at the State Penitentiary at Parchman was found to have had the virus after he died. It did not say when he died, but it did say he had other health problems. The Health Department says Monday that Mississippi has at least 2,942 confirmed cases and 98 deaths from the virus. The mayor of Greenville says people won't have to pay $500 tickets issued at drive-up church services. The city banned such services to control spread of the virus.
OBIT-PRATHER
Prather, 1st woman Mississippi Supreme Court justice, dies
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The first woman to serve as a Mississippi Supreme Court justice has died at the age of 88. The court said in a news release Monday that retired Justice Lenore Loving Prather died Saturday at her home in Columbus. Prather was a chancery judge before then-Gov. William Winter appointed her to the nine-member Supreme Court in 1982. She was also the first woman to serve as chief justice, holding that role from January 1998 until her retirement in January 2001. Prather was interim president of Mississippi University for Women from July 2001 to June 2002.
SEVERE WEATHER-SAFE ROOM
Concrete room saves Mississippi family of 4 from twister
MOSS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man says his family is alive because of a concrete room that survived a tornado which destroyed the rest of their home. With a twister bearing down on their rural home Sunday afternoon, Andrew Phillips told his wife to grab their two young children and get into the safest place they had: A small room built from concrete blocks. The cinder-block room is all that survived, and the family emerged uninjured. The family had been living in the house only a few weeks. Phillips says the safe room was one of the reasons they bought it.
APPALACHIAN LEADERSHIP
Applications open for Appalachian Leadership Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Applications for the Appalachian Leadership Institute are being accepted for the program that begins this fall. The Appalachian Regional Commission developed the training program along with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The ARC says the institute is a nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring and networking. The institute’s second class will run from October to July 2021. It is for community leaders who live or work in Appalachia.
IDENTITY THEFT
Mississippi woman charged in identity theft over 2 years
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Police say a Mississippi woman is facing charges for illegally buying $140,000 in goods and services using the personal information of a 77-year-old woman she assisted with bills and shopping. Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan Lemaire told WLOX-TV that Tammie Scott had access to the victim’s bank accounts and credit cards and used the victim’s personal information to open additional accounts and lines of credit. Officials say Scott was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Ocean Springs police say they began to investigate the identity theft in February. Scott was arrested in Texas. She was extradited back to south Mississippi on Wednesday.