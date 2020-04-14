Justice Department takes church’s side in 1st Amendment suit

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons, a Democrat, said Monday that no one will have to pay the fines, but the ban on such gatherings remains in place to try to save lives as the highly contagious virus continues to spread. He also called on Republican Gov. Tate Reeves to issue clear statewide guidance on whether people are allowed to congregate for worship during the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 20.