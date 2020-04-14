Jasper County family “blessed” after escaping tornado

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As Easter Sunday’s storms moved in, Todd Green left his Jasper County home to get to his mother who lives down the road.
She didn’t leave easily, and Green had to force her to get up.
“She was gonna stay right there, she wouldn’t be here now,” Green said. "I said, ‘Mom, you’ve got to get up, you’ve got to come with me.’ She said, ‘No I’m fine.’ I said, ‘No, you’ve gotta go.’”
Green eventually got her across the street to his home.
As they were getting inside and into the basement, Green said a transformer exploded outside his house.
Then, the tornado hit.
“It picked that house up, slammed it back down all within a period of 15 seconds,” Green said.
"Just total devastation in 15-20 seconds tops,” Green added.
Luckily, no one in Green’s family was injured, despite most of his family having homes damaged in the tornadoes.
“We’re blessed no one in my family had a scratch on them,” Green said.
