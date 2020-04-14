Hundreds of volunteers aid in Covington County storm cleanup

COVTINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Much of the landscape is uprooted in Covington County after the storms.
Volunteers and church organizations are now helping with cleanup efforts.
They brought out the chain saws and fired up the skid steers, doing what they could by helping those who need it the most right now.
“We immediately tried to begin just finding our people and helping our community and reaching out to our community to make sure everyone was OK,” said West Garner, lead pastor at The Springs Church in Collins.
The Springs Church had several teams out moving trees and helping in any way they could.
“We’ve had around 100-150 people come through in the last two days to volunteer," Garner said. "Whether it be just cooking a meal, dropping off donations or just giving an encouraging word.”
The church is also taking donations and providing meals.
“We are cooking meals for all of the people who are helping with the chainsaw and the cleanup and all of the debris and stuff like that,” Garner said. “We are also taking supplies, donations of food and water.”
Garner said it is important to come together during these times and be there for fellow community members.
“We feel like, people need each other, and they need to be encouraged,” Garner said. “I believe our world needs to be encouraged. People need to know that we will make it through this. We will stand together. God will get glory and we will lift His name up in all of these.”
Any Covington County Citizens affected by the tornadoes that need information or assistance, please call the Covington County Board of Supervisors Office at 601-765-8605 or the Emergency Management Agency at 601-765-6687.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.