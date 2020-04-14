First Baptist Church of Moss destroyed in Easter storms

MOSS, Miss. (WDAM) - First Baptist Church of Moss in Jasper County has been demolished due to Easter Sunday’s storms, but their pastor, Tony Johnson, said this is just a bump in the road.
“As crazy as this is, we know God’s in control," Johnson said. "We know that God’s working and working through this and through His people. And the church being a pile of rubble right now—but this church will come back and be stronger and so will this community.”
The devastation is also being seen outside the walls of the church.
“We have a neighbor right back here; they lost everything," Johnson said. "We have some church members that lost everything. One of them the other night didn’t even have a pair of shoes to put on.”
The local community, churches and people across the state have stepped up to help in the recovery process.
“The churches—all the churches and people—we’ve had people stop and offer help," Johnson said. “Food, water, we’ve got water sitting here that people have just brought. The support has just been unimaginable.”
And though the church building is gone, he said they will continue to sing the same tune.
“You think about the resurrection of Jesus—the stone rolling away, the earthquake and all that happened that morning, and you think about the people that went to the tomb to prepare a body, and when they got there, he was resurrected," Johnson said. "We look at this church, and you look at it, and it’s just a pile of rubble. But, in time, this church will be resurrected.”
The church is in need of donations, especially clothing. To donate, call the Jasper County Baptist Association at 601-764-2471.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.