Dixie Electric works to restore power to hundreds of homes

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Dixie Electric Power Association wants its customers to know it is doing all it can to get the power restored.
Dixie Electric Communication Manager Lydia Walters said the power company has all of its crews plus six crews from Singing River Electric, Coast Electric, East Mississippi Electric and five crews from MDR Powerline Construction Company helping to restore power to hundreds of homes in Covington, Jones and Jasper counties.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there remains 15 outages in Covington County, 22 in Jasper County and 866 in Jones County.
“We’d like to share with our members that at this point in the restoration process it’s really a rebuilding process," Walters said. “Just as many individuals, unfortunately, have lost their homes. Much of our power line structures are destroyed in this area. So, they’re really rebuilding power, powerlines, and that takes time. It will take several days to redo that.”
Walters said folks can help the crews move faster by not putting debris on powerlines or around any equipment crews use when they are out cleaning their property.
