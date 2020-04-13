U-Haul offers 30 days of free self-storage to those impacted by storms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - U-Haul announced it will be offering 30 days of free self-storage for south Mississippi residents impacted by Sunday’s tornadoes and severe storms.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirms at least 11 people were killed as the storms swept through the state, and many homes sustained damage.
“Since many people are sheltering in place during the COVID-19 outbreak, families were at home when the tornadoes touched down,” said Charles Johnston, U-Haul Company of Mississippi president. “These folks are facing a long road of clean-up and recovery. We want to lend a helping hand by offering a clean and secure place for them to store their possessions at no cost for one month.”
Damage has been reported in Soso, Seminary, Laurel, Prentiss, Vossburg, Bassfield, and the Moss community of Jasper County, as well as many other places across the southern half of the state.
If you want more information on the U-Haul disaster relief program or need to arrange for 30 days of free self-storage, you can contact the following U-Haul offices:
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hattiesburg, 918 Broadway Drive, (601) 545-2551.
- U-Haul Storage of Hattiesburg, 1303 W. 7th St. (601) 544-7856.
- U-Haul Storage of Meridian, 334 N. Frontage Road, (601) 482-5188.
U-Haul stores also offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks.
