Tornado cleanup, recovery efforts begin in Seminary

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents on Ray Harvey Drive in Seminary are cleaning up and beginning the recovery process after Sunday’s tornado.
Stacy Humphrey and his wife, Cherie, were among the residents on that road who lost their home in the storm.
They were in their house when the twister hit and they survived by taking shelter in a bathroom.
“It sounded like a train to me going very close to the house, it was just horrendous,” Stacy Humphrey said.
The Humphrey’s next door neighbor, Neil Graves, also lost his home in the tornado.
He was visiting relatives nearby when the storm hit and returned to find his home destroyed and nearly every tree in the surrounding area either toppled over or snapped in two.
“It’s just awful,” said Graves. “The landscape doesn’t look anything like it used to and it probably never will, it’s just something.”
Many volunteers, including about two dozen from Hattiesburg’s Temple Baptist Church, visited Ray Harvey Drive Monday to help remove debris.
