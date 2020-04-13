Thousands still without power in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Thousands of Mississippians are still without power in the aftermath of Easter Sunday’s storms.
Because of widespread damage, repairs to restore power could take days in some areas.
Southern Pine Electric reported more than 15,000 of its customers are without power.
Crews have been working throughout the night to restore power and rebuild areas of electric infrastructure, but company officials said some repairs will take several days to complete.
Dixie Electric reported more than 6,000 outages with most being in Jones, Forrest and Wayne counties.
Representatives from the power association said its system was badly damaged by the storms with several snapped poles and downed lines. Some of the repair work is expected to take three or more days.
Mississippi Power reported more than 500 outages in the Pine Belt and more than 1,400 statewide.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association reported approximately 1,250 outages.
Power associations are asking members of the public to practice social distancing and to avoid approaching workers as they make repairs.
