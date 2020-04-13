Recovery process underway in Soso

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - As families head back to check on what’s left of their homes after the Sunday’s storms, the recovery process begins.
Thousands are without power, and many are clearing fallen trees off their property.
Speaking with folks in Soso, many are thankful to be alive.
“It felt like the floor lifted up,” said Virginia Powell, whose front yard was filled with debris from trees. “I just know the good lord takes care of you."
“I felt it start to pull on the bathroom door like it was going to suck us out of the bathroom,” said Jacob Rayner.
One thing is for certain. The community is pitching in to help.
Neighbors are clearing trees for elderly people, and one woman even dropped off food to a home with trees littering the yard.
“I’ve seen a lot of people helping everybody which is what we’re supposed to do,” said Rayner.
