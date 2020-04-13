Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a rough day for Easter, things are looking much better. We started off this morning with temperatures in the low 60s under clear skies. Today will be nice and sunny with highs topping out in the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s this evening with lows in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid 70s. A stray shower may move in on Wednesday but, most of us will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s. Sunny weather return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s.