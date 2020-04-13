Moss community hit hard by Easter Sunday storm

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The entire Moss community in Jasper County took a significant hit from Sunday’s storm.
“It’s so fast and so destructive, unless you’ve been through it, you can’t imagine it,” said Keith Blackledge, who has lived with his wife, Karen, in the Moss community for about 15 years.
Parts of homes are scattered throughout the area; trees cover yards and sides of the roads.
“We were trying to watch our church service on YouTube and while it was loading, I turned on WDAM,” said Keith’s wife, Karen Blackledge. “I started watching it and turned the volume on and said it’s coming right here.”
“She got the dog first,” Keith said.
“I got our puppy, some bottles of water and our motorcycle helmets,” Karen said.
The couple say they have never seen anything like Sunday’s storms.
“It lasted for what seemed like 20 seconds,” Keith said. “It was amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Karen says they are thankful to have survived the storm.
“We praise Jesus that we’re OK,” Karen said. “We will survive, we will rebuild. Unfortunately, not everyone in the community can say that. There were so many volunteers, I didn’t even know them. I didn’t know where all of them are from, but we appreciate them so much.”
