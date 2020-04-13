Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The inclusion of a Memphis, Tennessee, shopping center on a list of potential locations for makeshift coronavirus hospitals has some neighborhood residents concerned. Those who live in the Nutbush area note that it is predominantly black and low-income — and that it is the only site on the list located in the middle of a residential neighborhood. City officials say the site is being considered because it could accommodate hundreds of beds. But they say only mildly ill patients would be treated there and that if their conditions worsened, they would be transferred to other hospitals.