Jones Co. couple thankful after being trapped under tornado debris

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Easter Sunday brought several rounds of severe thunderstorms, unleashing deadly tornadoes that took the lives of several Mississippians.
A Jones County couple is thankful to be alive after experiencing the deadly storm firsthand. Paul Buker and his girlfriend, Tonya, shared their experience of being trapped under debris after the tornado damaged their home.
“I heard it coming, and I latched the door foolishly,” Burker said. “But when I heard how serious it was, I said, ‘We don’t have time.’ I just grabbed her by the arm and went to the safe spot that I had designated in the house. We just held our hands together, told each other that we loved each other and saying, ‘God let us live, God let us live.’”
The couple yelled for help after they became stuck under debris.
“We couldn’t climb out by ourselves, we were pinned up under there and the wall was on top of us,” Buker said. “I had just enough room to take about a half of breath at a time. People passing by in their vehicles stopped and they all got together and pulled and moved it so we could get out. She crawled out first on her back and I crawled out on my back too.”
The couple is just thankful to be alive.
“Be good to one another, life is so important to live right, and thank God for us being alive,” Burker said. “Because all good things come from Him.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.