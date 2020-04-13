DNA confirms remains found in Perry Co. belonged to woman missing since 2017

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - DNA testing has confirmed a skull and two femur bones found in the Little Creek community of Perry County belonged to Glenn Street.
Street, 46, was reported missing on Feb. 21, 2017. She was last seen alive at her home on Forrest Lake Road in Perry County.
After weeks of intense searching, the case went cold.
Investigators finally got a break on Dec. 31, 2019, when a deer hunter discovered a skull in a wooded area off Progress Road.
Deputies collected the evidence and sent the skull to the State Crime Lab for testing, but there was not enough DNA available to determine who the skull belonged to.
Two months after the skull was found, Perry County investigators and more than 40 volunteers returned to the woods off Progress Road to look for more evidence.
Nothing was found in the immediate area, so the search moved across the road. That’s where the search party discovered two human femur bones.
Those bones proved to hold the DNA key that would match the remains to Street.
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said his department is upgrading the missing person case to a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information about Street’s disappearance or murder is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 601-964-8461, call Perry County Crime Stoppers at 601-964-7867 or use the Crime Stoppers app to submit an anonymous tip.
