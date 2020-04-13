Communities picking up the pieces after Easter Sunday tornadoes

PINE BELT (WDAM) - People is several communities around the Pine Belt are starting to pick up the pieces after Sunday’s deadly tornado outbreak.
Two strong tornadoes tore through the Pin Belt on Sunday afternoon.
The first storm left a trail of destruction through Walthall, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Jasper and Clarke counties.
Walthall, Lawrence and Jefferson Davis counties saw a second round of damage from the second tornado.
Major damage was reported in all of the counties affected by the tornadoes.
Some of the worst damage was reported in Bassfield, Seminary, Soso and in the Moss community of Jasper County.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirms at least 11 people were killed as the storms swept through the state.
More than 20,000 people in the Pine Belt are without power, and it could be days before electricity is restored in some areas.
