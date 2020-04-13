Easter storms leave destruction in Bassfield

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - The powerful storms that ripped through south Mississippi last night left major damage in Jefferson Davis county, particularly in Bassfield.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports that four people in the county were killed by the storms.
“Destruction — everything’s gone," said T.J. Davis, who lost everything in the tornado. "I was in my home, saw it coming, got in my truck, and left. I barely outran it.”
Davis not only lost his home and the home his great-grandparents built, but he also lost a good bit of his livestock. His chicken houses were essentially flattened.
“With the cow situation, I would say it was probably about a 40% loss," Davis said. "There was probably about 40 dead. I probably had to put down half of them—broke legs, cuts—just real bad.”
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, it may take several days to understand just how powerful this storm was.
“We’re still in the preliminary phases of doing damage assessment,” said Chad Entremont with the NWS in Jackson. “We have three different teams out trying to cover different sections of two long and very damaging tornado paths. So, it’s going to take quite a bit of time to start assessing everything.”
“You know, the parts that we have looked at so far, from just a little bit of eastern Jefferson-Davis County into, I guess, the far western parts of Covington County—just that little section alone is at least at EF-3,” Entremont said. "It could be more. I’m going to put all the information together, but there’s a lot more to look at too.”
But in the midst of major loss, the community in Bassfield survivors say they are grateful to still be alive.
“We’re still here, we’ve still got each other," Davis said. “Overwhelming, a very overwhelming situation.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.