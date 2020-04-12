Tornadoes spotted, warnings issued for parts of the Pine Belt during Easter Sunday

(WDAM) - Tornadoes have been spotted, along with Tornado Warnings being issued, in parts of the Pine Belt during this year’s Easter Sunday.
Tornado Emergencies for Jasper and Jones counties have been issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson until 5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a Tornado Warning for northwestern Walthall and northeastern Pike counties until 5 p.m.
Tornado Emergencies remain in effect until 4:45 p.m. for southern Covington and southeastern Jefferson Davis counties.
At 4:24 p.m., a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado was located 13 miles east of McComb moving northeast at 50 mph. Ping pong ball-sized hail is possibly included in the storm.
A confirmed large and destructive tornado was located near 13 miles southwest of Collins moving at 55 mph was spotted at 4:14 p.m.
According to NWS, the tornado will be near Collins around 4:30 p.m.
Other locations impacted by this weather include Bassfield and Seminary.
The WDAM First Alert Weather Team will be tracking these storms as they move through our area.
